PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 53 million people are expected to take to the roads and skies this year, according to AAA.

With that in mind, it’s recommended to arrive at the airport about three hours before your flight is set to leave so if the lines are long, you can still make it to the gates in time.

Of course, airports are not without their struggles.

With TSA now mandating the COVID-19 vaccination, there is concern about possible staffing shortages, but locally, Pittsburgh International Airport says that hasn’t affected them.

However, don’t be surprised if there are flight cancellations or delays as travel is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“[It’s] on par with around pre-pandemic travel for us,” said Bob Kerlik, a spokesperson with the Pittsburgh International Airport. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand, particularly leisure travelers who aren’t going to see loved ones who have not had a chance over the last year.”

He said they’ve seen demand for flight travel increase greatly with the holiday season upon us.

“Last year we stayed in, but yeah, even just taking the shuttle over here there’s a lot of people on there,” said Natalie McCargo of Beaver Falls.

Travel numbers are usually high around the holidays but the busiest travel day, according to TSA, is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

While usual delays and long lines are typically what people experience but this year there has been a new reason.

Despite reduced travel throughout the year, TSA says they’re on pace to seize more guns than ever.

They recently sent out a warning saying to those who may bring a gun to the airport to make sure it’s properly packaged so it won’t hold up lines when the police arrive and won’t end with a hefty fine.