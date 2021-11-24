By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The voters have spoken and spoken emphatically.
With Kennywood bringing back the Kangaroo for the 2022 season, the choice was given to the fans to choose a new logo with one of the options being a vintage theme.
Nearly 12,000 votes were submitted and it was a roaring victory for one of the options.
Approximately 80% of voters chose to keep it vintage.
“Our guests asked for Kangaroo’s comeback, and we’re hoppy—happy—to make it happen,” said General Manager Mark Pauls. “Allowing the public to play a role in the ride’s exciting future is just the beginning of many exciting things to come.”
The park will also feature a web series on its website to follow along with the Kangaroo's refurbishment.
You can watch the series at this link.