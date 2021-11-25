By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has come up with a creative way to support local businesses.
Starting Nov. 27 on Small Business Saturday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is launching the "Downtown Elf Hunt." The event is based on "Elf on a Shelf" and encourages customers to shop and find hidden elves at 22 participating retailers.
Each elf has a QR code, which when scanned will enter customers into a prize pool. On Small Business Saturday, the grand prize is $1,000 in restaurant gift cards, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said.
Subsequent hunts are also scheduled for Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The elves will be in new hiding places each week
