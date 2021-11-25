BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Bullets flew inside a home overnight in Wilkinsburg.

Around 1:00 a.m. police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

No suspects have been named and Allegheny County Police are investigating.

