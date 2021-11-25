By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Bullets flew inside a home overnight in Wilkinsburg.READ MORE: Volunteers Able To Rescue Dog From Roof Of South Park Home
Around 1:00 a.m. police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting.
Once they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot.READ MORE: Missouri Man Accused Of Threatening Pa. State Police Taken Into Custody
He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.
No suspects have been named and Allegheny County Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: CMU Professor Joins White House Office Of Science And Technology Policy
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details