PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s become an annual tradition for the Light of Life Rescue Mission to help feed those in need on Thanksgiving.

It will be their first since moving into a new facility on the North Shore.

The mission wants to serve as many people as possible with a traditional meal. They want to help any man, woman, or child who may be without a home or facing addiction.

Last year was a bit different for them, dealing with the pandemic, but they still made sure to give out hundreds of meals in a safe manner.

This year it seems to have been a little easier.

Preparations got started earlier this week and it was all in an effort to make Thursday run smoothly.

Local elected leaders like Mayor Bill Peduto, Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey, and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald plan on serving meals today.

The meals will be served from noon until 6:00 p.m.