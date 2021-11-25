BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, Little Free Pantry, Local TV, Mercer County Food Bank, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – The student council at Lincoln Park Performing Arts School turned their grief into action.

READ MORE: One Person Dies At The Hospital After Shooting At Wilkinsburg Home

Their classmate Brylee Walker and their bus driver Lindsay Thompkins were killed in a crash on I-79 earlier this month.

READ MORE: Volunteers Able To Rescue Dog From Roof Of South Park Home

The council collected items in their memories.

Half of the canned goods they collected were donated to the Mercer County Food Bank since Walker was from Hermitage.

MORE NEWS: Missouri Man Accused Of Threatening Pa. State Police Taken Into Custody

The other half went to the Little Free Pantry at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, the home of Thompkins.