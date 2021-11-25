By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police officers helped deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals throughout the city.
More than 3,200 meals were packaged and hand-delivered by officers and dozens of volunteers before noon. Athletes from 412 Boxing Downtown also gave police some extra hands.
It was the 18th year for Stuffed With Love, a tradition that gives warm meals to Pittsburgh residents and unsheltered community members. It’s a partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny.
“A very special thank you to Officer Christine Luffey and Heather Dieckmann for organizing this event throughout the year. Without their meticulous planning and countless hours of work this program would not be possible,” police said on Facebook.