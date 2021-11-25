By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shoppers are expected to hit the stores bright and early for Black Friday, though others were seen trying to find early deals Thursday night.

Tammy Fasano and her son went to the Big Lots store off McKnight Road, one of the few stores open on Thanksgiving this year.

“I’m trying to get gift ideas really. I’m looking at what’s on sale,” Fasano said.

“A lot of good deals goin’ on. I got a 7-foot tree for an unbelievable price,” shopper Dashon Degounette said.

Stores like Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s are not planning to open until Friday morning.

Fasano said she’s disappointed more stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving.

“I worked medical field all my life. We worked on holidays. It was like any other day. So to work retail should be the same on the holiday just like the medical workers. They have to go into work,” Fasano said.

“I wish there were some stores open, for sure, to see some other people go out after you eat. Not get in the house all day cramped up,” Giancarlo Fasano said.

While some are trying to beat the crowds early, the selection on the shelves this year could be sparse.

According to Adobe, cyber shoppers are seeing a 250 percent increase in out-of-stock messages compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Retailers are going to have a lot of trouble restocking things this year,” Kristin McGrath said, a spokesperson for RetailMeNot.

Whether you’re planning to shop online or in stores, experts said Americans are expected to spend more than ever on gifts this year.

McGarth said if you’re looking for something specific, you should buy it now.

For a full list of what times stores will be opening for Black Friday, click here.