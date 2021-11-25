By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Procter & Gamble is recalling some Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants because a cancer-causing chemical was detected.READ MORE: Pittsburghers Come Together To Distribute Hundreds Of Turkey Dinners
Benzene was found in the aerosol spray antiperspirants sold nationwide in stores and online. A full list of the affected products can be found here.
READ MORE: False 911 Call Leads To Hours-Long Standoff In Kilbuck Township
The levels of benzene detected in the sprays wouldn’t be enough to be harmful, Procter & Gamble said, citing exposure modeling and cancer risk assessments from the EPA.
There’ve been no reports of adverse events and the deodorants are being recalled out of an abundance of caution, the company said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Officers, Volunteers Hand Deliver 3,200 Thanksgiving Meals
Other Old Spice and Secret products aren’t impacted by the issue.