By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify three people who allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards to go on a $10,000 spending spree.
The trio took a wallet out of a car parked at a local golf course on Saturday, Robinson Township police said.
They allegedly used the stolen cards to purchase $10,000 worth of electronics at a store in Ross Township, according to police.
Police shared surveillance photos showing three people dressed in all black, wearing black masks and black hats.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to either message police on Facebook or call 412-788-8115 ext 237.