KILBUCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A false 911 call turned into a police standoff after a man allegedly confronted the responding officers with weapons in Kilbuck Township.

Ohio Township police said they got a call for a reported domestic situation on Wednesday around 6 p.m. But when officers arrived, they found the caller, Mark Borio, with a machete and handgun. He was also wearing a camo jacket and black mask, the criminal complaint said.

The complaint said Borio pointed the pistol and pulled the trigger at the officers while screaming at them with his driveway barricaded. The 54-year-old eventually ran into his house on Old Camp Horne Road.

Neighbors didn’t know what was happening during the standoff and they didn’t ever expect to spend the night before Thanksgiving locked inside their homes.

“We locked all our doors, stayed inside, waited until this morning, until we found out what happened,” said Raymond Wivell. “My son came home last night, he saw a police car parked in front of our driveway empty and he called out for the police officer, and nobody answered. He came up and he called 911. They said, ‘there’s a problem up the road, just stay in your house, be safe.’”

The North Hills Special Response Team was called to help get him out. The standoff lasted more than three hours before officers negotiated him out and took him into custody.

“I hate to say it, but he’s a troublemaker. He’s always flying up and down the road at a high speed, almost hit my grandson on a bike, we called the police on him at that time,” he said. “Given our knowledge of this character, it was no surprise.”

Police said no shots were fired and no one else was inside the home during the standoff.

Borio is in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.