PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – I just want to start off by wishing you a happy Thanksgiving. I hope you are surrounded by love.

Let’s talk about your holiday weather forecast. Highs today are likely already hit with us sitting around 48 degrees this morning. Temperatures for the rest of the day will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances are isolated this morning, scattered to widespread this afternoon. Rain totals will likely only be around a tenth of an inch or less.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Just after midnight, we will see a change over from rain to snow as cold air rushes in from the northwest.

Data that I am seeing coming in points at 2”-3” of snow being possible in a large swath of area in the Laurels.

Other places impacted with potential accumulating snow will be parts of the snow belt including northern Indiana and northern Armstrong counties and places north of I-80 where a major lake effect snow event is expected.

I chatted with the NWS Pittsburgh offices this morning and they are seeing snow totals more in line with an inch and a half over the next day and a half.

This is just shy of the criteria for a winter weather advisory.

If their forecast totals go up, we may see an advisory being issued. Either way please exercise caution as you head out.

Friday afternoon will see some light snow in spots, but most should be dry or at worst just flurries falling. Temperatures are going to remain cool through the weekend with highs on Friday and Saturday at around 40 degrees.

We will have another snow chance on Sunday into Monday with what could be a couple of inches of snow falling in Pittsburgh, but with temperatures hovering around 32 I don’t expect much snow sticking around past an hour or so.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.