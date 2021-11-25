BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – A four-legged friend found themselves in a situation they probably shouldn’t have been in.

Volunteer firefighters had to spring into action to get a dog off of a roof in South Park.

They were called to a home on Edith Avenue for the dog on the roof.

Once they arrived, they were able to coax the dog out and a neighbor held the dog until animal control was able to arrive.