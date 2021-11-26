HEREFORD, Pa. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day while he was with someone who was target shooting in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the child's home in Hereford, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Friday. The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short timer later.
Adams said the shooter is known to police, but the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed so far. Authorities have not disclosed specific details about the shooting, and the child's name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
