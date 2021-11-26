By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a Port Authority bus on the South Side.
The patients, a man and a woman, were taken to UPMC Mercy after the crash Friday morning around 10:05.
A Nissan Maxima and Ford Bronco were speeding down 18th Street towards Carson when they crossed the center line and crashed, the Port Authority said, pointing to initial reports.
After the collision, the Port Authority said one of the cars slid into the side of the bus, which was going in the opposite direction. The Nissan went on top of the Ford and rolled onto its roof, the Port Authority said.
The two people inside the Maxima were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Port Authority police are investigating.