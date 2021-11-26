By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable.

This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021.
In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases.
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021
There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439.
