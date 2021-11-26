BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable.

There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439.

