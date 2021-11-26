BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a truck crashed into the Five Below store in Cranberry Township.

Emergency crews are on the scene Friday at the store in the shopping plaza off Route 19.

KDKA’s Erika Stanish was told several shoppers were in the store during the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m.

No word on any injuries.