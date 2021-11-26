By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a truck crashed into the Five Below store in Cranberry Township.
#BREAKING: A truck drove into a Five Below store in Cranberry Twp., Butler County. Emergency crews are on scene. No word on injuries. @KDKA on the way to the scene now. pic.twitter.com/mGn1SVy6xG
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) November 26, 2021
Emergency crews are on the scene Friday at the store in the shopping plaza off Route 19.
#JUSTIN: Video sent in to @KDKA by a witness shows some of the damage after a truck drove through a Five Below store in Cranberry Twp. I’m told several shoppers were inside when it happened.
Video courtesy: Sam Carmella pic.twitter.com/9rSFUTQy52
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) November 26, 2021
KDKA’s Erika Stanish was told several shoppers were in the store during the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m.
No word on any injuries.