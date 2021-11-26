NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky play cost the Penguins in a six-game first-round playoff loss to the Islanders in May, but he’s allowed two goals over his last five starts and is 5-1-1 on the road this season.

Kapanen took a pass from captain Sidney Crosby and rifled a high shot from the left faceoff circle past goalie Ilya Sorokin at 16:41 of the second period for his fifth of the season.

Jake Guentzel also assisted to extend his points streak to eight games. Guentzel has five goals and four assists over that span and has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games.

Jarry denied Kyle Palmieri on a high shot at 8:29 of second and made a nifty glove save on Casey Cizikas’ backhand at 3:39 of the third. He also stopped Otto Koivula point-blank late in the third.

The Islanders lost for the eighth straight time in regulation and lost their fourth in a row to open UBS Arena.

The Islanders, who were 5-6-2 on a season-opening 13-game road trip, have been outscored 32-7 during the eight-game losing streak.

Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders, who last won Nov. 6 at Winnipeg when he blanked the Jets 2-0.

It is the first time in franchise history the Islanders have started a season 0-4 at home.

The Islanders are without seven players because of COVID-19 protocols, including captain Anders Lee and top scorer Josh Bailey.

The contest was the first meeting of the teams since the Islanders eliminated Pittsburgh from the playoffs before a raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum on May 26.

Friday night’s result was a far cry from that 5-3 Game 6 victory before a frenzied home crowd.

This time, the Islanders heard boos when they failed to generate pressure during a second-period power play and during another man advantage seven minutes into the third, during which Jarry denied Oliver Wahlstrom on a one-timer, then stopped Sebastian Aho.

The Islanders came into the contest 5-0-4 in their last nine home games against Pittsburgh in the regular season and had also won four of five home playoff games in that span.

OPPOSITE DIRECTION SPECIAL TEAMS

Pittsburgh’s league-best penalty kill has killed 15 straight penalties over six games. … The Islanders have been outscored 3 to 1 on their own power play in November in 29 opportunities.

CROSBY AGAINST ISLANDERS

In 76 career games against the Islanders, Sidney Crosby has recorded 123 points (39 goals and 84 assists), helping Pittsburgh to a 48-19-9 record in those games. Only Jaromir Jagr (155) and Mario Lemieux (131) have more points against the Islanders than Crosby. His totals versus the Islanders are the most any active player has against one single team.

NOTES

The Islanders remained without seven players due to Covid protocol: Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Bailey, Kieffer Bellows, Lee, Zdeno Chara and Ross Johnston. Ryan Pulock, and Brock Nelson missed the game with injuries. … The Penguins scratched forwards Bryan Rust, and Sam Lafferty plus defenseman Mark Friedman. … Pittsburgh forward Brian Boyle returned after he was a healthy scratch for the past five games.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visiting New York Rangers on Sunday.

Penguins: Hosting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

