We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
PIAA
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Bishop Canevin 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21
Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Farrell 30, Karns City 12
Northern Lehigh 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 24
Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12
Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 6
Neumann-Goretti 28, Danville 0
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Bishop Shanahan 35, Valley View 25
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 28
Strath Haven 34, Rustin 33, 2OT
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Garnet Valley 54, Coatesville 15
Mount Lebanon 47, Erie McDowell 14
St. Joseph's Prep 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21
