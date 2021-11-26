BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
PIAA

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Bishop Canevin 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21

Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Farrell 30, Karns City 12

Northern Lehigh 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 24

Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12

Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 6

Neumann-Goretti 28, Danville 0

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Bishop Shanahan 35, Valley View 25

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 28

Strath Haven 34, Rustin 33, 2OT

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Garnet Valley 54, Coatesville 15

Mount Lebanon 47, Erie McDowell 14

St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21

