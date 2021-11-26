By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and those heading into the city to do some shopping won’t need to budget for parking.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wind, Cold Temperatures, And Early Snow Showers Start The Weekend
The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is offering free parking in all of its metered lots and on metered streets.READ MORE: Two People Shot On Carson Street In Pittsburgh's South Side
It’s part of an agreement between the city and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership in an effort to get more people to support Pittsburgh’s small businesses.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Health Officials Seeking To Re-Vaccinate Those Who Received Diluted COVID Vaccinations
This will make it a free parking weekend in the city as parking is also free every Sunday.