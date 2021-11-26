By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people took themselves to the hospital after being shot on the South Side early on Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to East Carson Street at 17th Street after hearing that multiple shots had been fired.

Police found several shell casings at the scene.

They were then informed a woman had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

She is in fair condition.

Meanwhile, a man was shot multiple times in the chest and also took himself to the hospital.

He is in critical condition.

When police responded to the call, two police vehicles crashed and there were no serious injuries.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.