By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Bedford Dwellings.
Police arrived at the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue for reports of shots fired.
While investigating, they learned the male victim had shown up at a hospital around midnight with gunshot wounds to his face and back.
He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.