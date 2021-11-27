BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Bedford Dwellings.

Police arrived at the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue for reports of shots fired.

While investigating, they learned the male victim had shown up at a hospital around midnight with gunshot wounds to his face and back.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.