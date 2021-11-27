By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission expanded its disease management areas.READ MORE: Klavon's Plans To Expand To Cleveland, Serving Up Free Ice Cream Scoops For 1 Day To Celebrate
A deer was killed on a road in Jefferson County turned out to have chronic wasting disease.
Because of that they’ve expanded D-M-A 3 and created a sixth area.Columbus, Ohio Tallies Record Number Of Homicides For Second Straight Year
Hunters who harvest deer in those areas have to follow certain rules to prevent spreading the disease.
The game commission says the infected deer was found within two miles of the state’s elk management area.
So far, no elk in the state have tested positive.MORE NEWS: Local Businesses Hope Small Business Saturday Will Help Recovery From Pandemic Losses
Chronic wasting disease ends up killing deer and elk.