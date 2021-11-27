By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We immediately saw pandemonium and panic from other people. They were screaming, I did hear, ‘run, run, everyone just run.’ We automatically assumed the worst.”

That quote from Robert Betters recalled a panicked scene at the Mall At Robinson after there were reports of shots fired just before 7:00 on Saturday night.

However, police have told KDKA that reports of shots fired were “totally unfounded.”

It was a hectic scene with dozens of police cars responding to the scene.

Betters was inside when it all happened and said it did sound like a gun was fired.

He, along with many others, was out holiday shopping, when a loud bang was heard in the mall.

He said moments after the loud bang, shoppers were in panic and yelling “run” before everyone scattered.

Betters said his wife talked to an employee inside who said there were never shots fired, but an alleged domestic incident between a man a woman ended with an object knocked over, leading to the loud noise.

“At first, it was just terrifying,” Betters said. “The first thing I immediately thought of was, please just let my kids and wife be safe.”