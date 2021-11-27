BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN Pittsburgh
Filed Under:Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Haden, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss tomorrow’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.

Haden suffered a foot injury during a home game against the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

He was expected to return to the roster for Sunday’s game earlier this week.