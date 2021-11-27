By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss tomorrow's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game at Cincinnati.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2021
Haden suffered a foot injury during a home game against the Detroit Lions earlier this month.
He was expected to return to the roster for Sunday’s game earlier this week.