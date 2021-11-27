BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Pittsburgh Police are handling the investigation.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot late last night in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. last night near Amanda Avenue and Bausman Street.

Police say a woman was shot in the leg, and a man was shot in the foot.

They say the woman was taken to the hospital where she’s expected to recover.

The man refused to go to the hospital for his injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.