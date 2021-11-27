BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Stowe Township on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Elf Hunt Offers Big Prizes For Shoppers

County 911 received a call of a suspicious vehicle in Spencer Alley and McCoy Road.

Once they arrived to check out the scene, they found a man inside the car had been shot to death.

READ MORE: North Beaver Township Lays Patrol Corporal Wayne Ramsey To Rest

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

MORE NEWS: Shaler Township Police Warning Residents Of String Of Car Break-Ins

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details