STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Stowe Township on Saturday night.
County 911 received a call of a suspicious vehicle in Spencer Alley and McCoy Road.
Once they arrived to check out the scene, they found a man inside the car had been shot to death.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
