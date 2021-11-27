By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – First responders in North Beaver Township came together to say their goodbyes to one of their own today.
The North Beaver Township Police Department's Patrol Corporal Wayne Allen Ramsay died of a COVID-19 related illness on November 16.
Ramsay had been with the department for 15 years and was also with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years.
Services were held on Saturday morning, along with a procession to the cemetery with fire trucks along the road.
“Wayno” as he was known to the community, was described as a good-hearted officer and it’s considered a tremendous loss for the community.