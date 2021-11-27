By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SYRACUSE (KDKA) – Move over, Dan Marino, there's a new quarterback atop the record books in Oakland these days.
Kenny Pickett's record-setting season just keeps rolling on and now he sits all alone in the top spot of most passing touchdowns in a single season with 38.
Pickett’s touchdown pass to Jordan Addison in the second quarter of the regular-season finale against Syracuse.
Kenny Pickett. The People's Heisman.
That's a @HeismanTrophy throw and a @BiletnikoffAwrd catch too!@KennyPickett10 » @Espn_Jordan
📺 @ACCNetwork #H2P » #BeatSyracuse pic.twitter.com/V1FOBhVQGL
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 28, 2021
The touchdown gave the Panthers a 13-7 lead over the Orange.
Following tonight’s game, the Panthers have a meeting with Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Championship.