By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SYRACUSE (KDKA) – Move over, Dan Marino, there’s a new quarterback atop the record books in Oakland these days.

Kenny Pickett’s record-setting season just keeps rolling on and now he sits all alone in the top spot of most passing touchdowns in a single season with 38.

Pickett’s touchdown pass to Jordan Addison in the second quarter of the regular-season finale against Syracuse.

The touchdown gave the Panthers a 13-7 lead over the Orange.

Following tonight’s game, the Panthers have a meeting with Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Championship.