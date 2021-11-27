By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Black Friday is behind us, but that doesn't mean the deal-hunting has stopped downtown.
Adding to all the shopping in downtown Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has added a fun competition to all the madness – an elf hunt!
It spanned across 22 retailers in the downtown area and shoppers could find the elf, scan a QR code with their phones and then enter for a chance to win up to $10,000.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says there will be other elf hunts throughout December.