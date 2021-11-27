BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Elf Hunt, Small Business Saturday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Black Friday is behind us, but that doesn’t mean the deal-hunting has stopped downtown.

Adding to all the shopping in downtown Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has added a fun competition to all the madness – an elf hunt!

It spanned across 22 retailers in the downtown area and shoppers could find the elf, scan a QR code with their phones and then enter for a chance to win up to $10,000.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says there will be other elf hunts throughout December.