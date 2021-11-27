PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20s and even some places feeling in the teens!

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets — so bring them inside!

If you are heading out today to go hunting or shop for Small Business Saturday, it’ll be dry with sunshine but temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Snow arrives overnight tonight and as warm air from the south moves in, it’ll switch snow showers to a little mix and rain showers in Pittsburgh.

Another round of snow arrives Sunday night to Monday morning and another shot of snow showers Monday night to Tuesday, which could cause some problems on the roadways.

Not much accumulation is to be expected through Monday afternoon with areas north and along the ridges seeing 1-3″ and the Pittsburgh region less than an inch.

By Tuesday, we are back in the mid 40s and then 50s by the end of the week!

