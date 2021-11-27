By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Residents in Shaler Township have fallen victim to a string of thefts.
Shaler Township Police are now warning everyone of thefts from vehicles.
The thefts have taken place on Thursday and Friday during the early morning hours.
Police have said they have received reports of individuals trying to open car doors in an attempt to find unlocked cars.
They are reminding residents to obviously lock their car doors, remove any valuables from the vehicle before leaving it in their driveways or the street, and consider leaving a light on.
Anyone that has information or sees these individuals is asked to call 9-1-1.