By: Shelley Bortz
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Police in the City of Washington are investigating after a body was found in a vacant lot on Seminole Avenue this morning.
Police have confirmed the body was of an 18-year-old man and he was shot sometime last night.
It was around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday morning when a woman who lives on Seminole Avenue said her dogs started barking uncontrollably.
She looked out her bedroom window on the second floor and saw what she thought was a body.
“I called my neighbor down the street, she came down and she wasn’t sure either she just stood on the sidewalk and yeah, it was a dead body so I called 9-1-1 immediately,” said Monica Scott.
Right now, police do not have a suspect.
