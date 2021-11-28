BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chase Claypool, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — The Steelers have a lot on the line for this game in Cincinnati, and Steelers fans showed up to cheer them on.

READ MORE: KD Sunday Spotlight: LIFE Pittsburgh Giving Independence And Support To Seniors

During warmups, Claypool went on a break to go to the stands and signed Terrible Towels.

READ MORE: The Black Market Returns For The Holidays To Showcase Local Black-Owned Businesses

He even took a selfie with a fan.

WATCH

MORE NEWS: Domestic Incident Inside Of The Mall At Robinson Leads To Chaotic Scene

The Steelers face off against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium starting at 1 p.m. on KDKA-TV.