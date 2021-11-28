By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — The Steelers have a lot on the line for this game in Cincinnati, and Steelers fans showed up to cheer them on.
During warmups, Claypool went on a break to go to the stands and signed Terrible Towels.
He even took a selfie with a fan.
Making time for the fans! @ChaseClaypool taking a break from warmups in Cincinnati to take a selfie and sign some autographs. #HereWeGo @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UZHZgy8IbV
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 28, 2021
The Steelers face off against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium starting at 1 p.m. on KDKA-TV.