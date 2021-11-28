By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We immediately saw pandemonium and panic from other people. They were screaming, I did hear, ‘run, run, everyone just run.’ We automatically assumed the worst.”

Robert Betters recalled a panicked scene at the Mall At Robinson after there were reports of shots fired just before 7:00 on Saturday night.

However, police have told KDKA that reports of shots fired were “totally unfounded.”

It was a hectic scene with dozens of police cars responding to the scene.

The Latest Update from KDKA’s Bryant Reed:

Betters was inside when it all happened and said it did sound like a gun was fired.

He, along with many others, was out holiday shopping, when a loud bang was heard in the mall.

He said moments after the loud bang, shoppers were in panic and yelling “run” before everyone scattered.

Betters said his wife talked to an employee inside who said there were never shots fired, but an alleged domestic incident between a man a woman ended with an object knocked over, leading to the loud noise.

“At first, it was just terrifying,” Betters said. “The first thing I immediately thought of was, please just let my kids and wife be safe.”

Police have said that reports of a shot fired were “totally unfounded.”

Dozens of police officers were at the scene.

The Mall at Robinson has not responded to a request to comment at this time.

This article was originally published at 11:15 p.m. on November 27, 2021.