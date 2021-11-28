By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A child getting a good education is one of the most important things in the world.
With 2022 right around the corner, Niche has released its rankings of the best school districts in the Pittsburgh area.
Niche ranks schools based on analysis of key statistics including test scores, college readiness, SAT/ACT scores, and reviews from students and parents.
North Allegheny took the top spot in the Pittsburgh area, with Mt. Lebanon and Fox Chapel being ranked two and three, respectively.
You can see the full list on Niche’s website at this link.