By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even as the Penguins continue to get healthier, the team is facing another setback to its forward group.

The team announced on Sunday that forward Bryan Rust has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 26.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled forward Drew O’Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

O’Connor has played 12 games this season for the Penguins in the NHL, scoring three goals, two assists, good for five points.

The Penguins will head to western Canada this week, taking on the Calgary Flames on Monday night at 9:00 p.m.