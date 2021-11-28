PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a few rounds of snow showers last night, we are dry this morning, but some roads and overpasses could be icy especially north.

Warm air from the south is moving in so a lot of areas in Pittsburgh and south are above the freezing mark and waking up to just wet roadways.

Freeport in Armstrong County picked up 3.5″ and others north about 1-3″ last night.

Expect just a few flurries around today and even a few rain and snow showers.

Areas north could get a few more rounds of lake effect snow showers and even with upslope enhancement along the ridges a few areas could get an additional 1-2″ later today through Monday morning with a passing shortwave.

It’ll be windy today with gusts around 20-25 mph making it feel around the freezing mark all day. Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets. Bundle up if you plan to head out today!

There will be a few rounds of light precipitation this week. The first round will be snow showers late Monday into Tuesday and then rain showers Wednesday. More rain is possible Thursday before rain and snow showers mix Friday night into Saturday.

Now, our highs the next couple of days will increase each day so what snow is on the ground will melt, and we won’t get much snow accumulation. Just expect wet roadways through the day but at night some areas could get black ice so be cautious.

