By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PORT VUE (KDKA) — Overnight, firefighters spent hours battling a house fire in Port Vue.

(Photo Credit: Tube City Almanac)

Crews were called to Romine Avenue around 1:45 this morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers told KDKA that no injuries are being reported.

The fire marshal has been called to investigate.