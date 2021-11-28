By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PORT VUE (KDKA) — Overnight, firefighters spent hours battling a house fire in Port Vue.READ MORE: Man, 20, Killed In Shooting In Stowe Township
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Blustery Winds Today, Snow Showers Scattered Throughout This Week
Crews were called to Romine Avenue around 1:45 this morning.
Allegheny County dispatchers told KDKA that no injuries are being reported.MORE NEWS: Police: 33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Avalon
The fire marshal has been called to investigate.