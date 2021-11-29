By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the new cases, 1,116 are confirmed cases and 411 are probable.
There have been 9,258 total hospitalizations and 149,645 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439.
