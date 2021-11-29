PITTSBURG (KDKA) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the president’s Build Back Better plan, now awaiting a Senate vote, is a job bill that will help this region.

After passing the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden is urging the Senate to act before Christmas on his Build Back Better plan, the third and final leg of the stool he says is needed to modernize and revive the American economy.

Build Back Better, approved by the House without any Republican support, will reduce the cost of child care for working families, create universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, extend those monthly child tax payments through next year and provide four weeks of paid family leave to every employee.

Walsh said these are all measures that help working families, but he told KDKA’s Jon Delano that it’s the workforce training programs contained in the plan that will help many local residents transition to the jobs of the future that he says are so identified with Pittsburgh.

“There’s billions of dollars in investment in job force development, workforce training, in community colleges and a whole bunch of different areas. I was in Pittsburgh probably about a month ago, and you see lots of emerging industries. Many people on the outside are trying to get into those industries, and what it can take is some real strong job training – get people to open up doors to get people into other industries they never would have imagined,” Walsh said.