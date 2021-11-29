By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 5,325 new coronavirus cases over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday. There were also 41 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,731,154 cases and 33,308 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,593 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 816 in ICUs.

Statewide percent positivity stands at 12.1%.

The state says 159,196 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,612,734 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 137,174 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There have been 68,068 cases among residents and 50,023 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 118,091 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

