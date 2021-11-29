By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL's Second Star of the week.
He had three wins and one shutout in three starts against the Jets, Canucks and Islanders, stopping 93 out of 95 shots.
READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5-Day Daily Average Of 5,325 New Cases
The @NHL Second Star of the Week: @tjarry35!
Since the beginning of the week on Nov. 22, Jarry’s three wins, .978 save percentage, 0.67 goals-against average and two goals against all lead the league (min. 2 GP).
Details: https://t.co/gvRVs1RwmA pic.twitter.com/xWrn25RU6E
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 29, 2021
The red-hot goaltender has had three shutouts this season, all within a five-game span this month.
Heading into Monday night’s game against the Flames, he’s got a five-game winning streak. The puck drops at 9 p.m.