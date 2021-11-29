CYBER MONDAYClick here for stores, deals, shopping tips
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the week.

He had three wins and one shutout in three starts against the Jets, Canucks and Islanders, stopping 93 out of 95 shots.

The red-hot goaltender has had three shutouts this season, all within a five-game span this month.

Heading into Monday night’s game against the Flames, he’s got a five-game winning streak. The puck drops at 9 p.m.