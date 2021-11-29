PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north.
Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day.
At the most a half of an inch could accumulate.
The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region.
Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again.
We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday.
We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers.
By the weekend there's a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it'll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations.
