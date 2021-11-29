CYBER MONDAYClick here for stores, deals, shopping tips
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Local TV, North Huntingdon, North Huntingdon Township, Route 30

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed and three others injured after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township.

READ MORE: State Police Selling Yard Signs To Help Fund Shop With A Cop Event In Westmoreland County

A Ford van was pulling out of Malts Lane to turn onto Route 30 around 4:50 Sunday when it was hit in the intersection by a Subaru, police said.

READ MORE: Giving Tuesday: Here's How You Can Help Pittsburghers In Need

The Subaru’s driver and front passenger were injured and taken to the hospital, police said. The rear passenger, identified by police as 94-year-old Pauline Nagy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van’s 39-year-old driver had minor injuries, police said. There was no word on the severity of the other injuries.

MORE NEWS: Sensory-Friendly Santa Event Coming To The Mall At Robinson

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 724-863-8800.