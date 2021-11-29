By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed and three others injured after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township.
A Ford van was pulling out of Malts Lane to turn onto Route 30 around 4:50 Sunday when it was hit in the intersection by a Subaru, police said.
The Subaru’s driver and front passenger were injured and taken to the hospital, police said. The rear passenger, identified by police as 94-year-old Pauline Nagy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van's 39-year-old driver had minor injuries, police said. There was no word on the severity of the other injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 724-863-8800.