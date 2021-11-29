By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers looking for love this holiday season won’t have to look very far.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5-Day Daily Average Of 5,325 New Cases
Pittsburgh comes in at number 11 on WalletHub‘s list of best and worst cities for singles.READ MORE: 51-Year-Old Missing Since Thursday Found Safe
Madison, Seattle and Portland are at the top of the list while the worst cities for romance are Glendale, California; Brownsville, Texas; and Hialeah, Florida, WalletHub said.
WalletHub compared 182 cities against 32 metrics in three dimensions: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County 3-Day Total Of 1,527 New Cases
The whole report can be found here.