Building materials company to donate $84,000 to 24 different charities this holiday season

For the second year in a row, 84 Lumber is spending the holiday season giving back to various charities. For 24 days in a row, starting on Giving Tuesday all the way through December 23rd, 84 Lumber is announcing a new donation. At the end of the 24 days, 84 Lumber will have donated a total of $84,000. Each charity is being gifted a different amount, and 84 Lumber is revealing each donation daily on social media through a 24 Days of Giving digital advent calendar.

“Our 24 Days of Giving campaign is becoming one of our favorite traditions each year,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber. “This year, we asked 84 Lumber associates around the country to nominate charities for us to donate to throughout the 24 days. We are proud to be able to go above and beyond for so many different charities that our associates care about.”

84 Lumber launched its first donation on KDKA’s Pittsburgh Today Live, gifting The Fisher House Foundation with $8,400. Later in the month, the company is giving directly to the Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House to support the organization’s second build in the Pittsburgh community.

84 Lumber’s 24 Days of Giving wraps up a full year of giving back for the company. Throughout 2021, 84 Lumber donated more than $1 million to breast cancer research, veteran organizations, disaster relief, individuals in need and more.

To follow along with the 24 Days of Giving, follow 84 Lumber on Instagram and Facebook. Throughout 2021, the company will post each day either on stories or as feed posts, revealing each individual donation.