By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The Game Commission was called out to the City of New Castle overnight after a woman hit a bear with her vehicle.
The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. Monday night along East Washington Street.
Police and firefighters were first called to the scene, and found that the 200 pound bear had climbed into a nearby tree.
The Game Commission was then called, and a Game Warden from Mercer County arrived to evaluate the situation.
The bear was then shot with a tranquilizer dart, so that it could be safely released back into the woods.
The woman involved in the crash was not injured.