By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Squirrel Hill, authorities say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded Tuesday to the crash at Shady Avenue and Beacon Street.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver, who remained on the scene.

The man is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police are investigating.