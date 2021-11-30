By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Squirrel Hill, authorities say.READ MORE: 2 Drug Dealers To Plead Guilty In Mac Miller’s Overdose Death
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded Tuesday to the crash at Shady Avenue and Beacon Street.READ MORE: Foo Fighters Bringing 2022 Tour To Pittsburgh
Officials say a 31-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver, who remained on the scene.MORE NEWS: KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Final Total Helps More Than 38K Families Have Thanksgiving Meals
The man is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police are investigating.