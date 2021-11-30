By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duolingo was Pittsburgh's first Venture Capital-backed startup to be worth a billion dollars. Now the company is expanding its footprint in the city.
It'll move into the Liberty East development on the site of the former Penn Plaza housing complex.
The deal will double the company's office space in East Liberty. It's currently headquartered just a couple blocks down Penn Avenue.
Duolingo will move into the new offices in May.